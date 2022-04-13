Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 93,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,270,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $541.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.21.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 176.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 126.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

