NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.85 to C$15.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of TSE NWH.UN opened at C$13.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.54. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.93, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

