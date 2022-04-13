Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.27.

A number of research firms have commented on NU. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NU opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. NU has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $126,258,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $255,925,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $3,571,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $85,704,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $114,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

