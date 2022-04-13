Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

