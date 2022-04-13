Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Down 71.4% in March

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE NOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

