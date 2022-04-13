Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $7.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
