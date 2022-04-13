Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE JMM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $7.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

