Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 41.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.93. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

