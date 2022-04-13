Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.35). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

RLMD opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

