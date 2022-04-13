OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by ATB Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE OGI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 580,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,911. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$677.11 million and a PE ratio of -6.26. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.65 and a 1 year high of C$4.26.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

