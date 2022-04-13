Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Up 435.0% in March

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,086.0 days.
Shares of OROVF opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66.
About Orient Overseas (International) (Get Rating)
