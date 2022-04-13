Pallapay Trading Down 6% Over Last Week (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and $467,666.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,679,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars.

