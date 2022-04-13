PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a growth of 420.2% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

PSHIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroShale in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PSHIF opened at 0.63 on Wednesday. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.67.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

