Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Reaches $75.29 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $75.29 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00103632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

