Pinkcoin Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $845,012.12 and $6.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00254466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004476 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00021131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00654970 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,712,987 coins and its circulating supply is 435,452,551 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

