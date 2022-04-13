Piper Sandler Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.00. NOV has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

