Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tenaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.91) to €8.80 ($9.57) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.13) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

NYSE:TS opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

