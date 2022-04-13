Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Up 273.2% in March

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, an increase of 273.2% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PLNHF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 329,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.28.

Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, distributes, and markets cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. It also operates dispensaries. In addition, the company provides cardholder process navigation services; individual consultations; compassionate care programs; patient education services; express services; home delivery services; and curbside pick-up services.

