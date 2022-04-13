Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSTVY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12.

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

