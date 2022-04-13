PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 119.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 514.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

