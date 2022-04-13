Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading 5.2% Higher

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.45. Approximately 4,587 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 460,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 30.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.