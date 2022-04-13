ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.39

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.39, but opened at $39.46. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $39.56, with a volume of 1,135,969 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

