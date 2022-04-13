Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.25 or 0.07456263 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,139.63 or 0.99909677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041125 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

