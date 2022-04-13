Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Gold Mining in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.32. Pure Gold Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$1.81.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

