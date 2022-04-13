PVG Asset Management Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,321 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 258,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.