PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up to $76.60

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.60, but opened at $80.01. PVH shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 20,293 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Bank of America raised their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.82.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

