Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Devon Energy Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,617,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,392 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,627,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

