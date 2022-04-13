Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Assurant, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.05 and a 200-day moving average of $162.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

