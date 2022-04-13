Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $273.52 and a twelve month high of $546.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,049,000 after acquiring an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,213,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

