Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Cut by B. Riley

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Matthews International in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
MATW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matthews International by 23.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 21.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 81.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Matthews International by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.
About Matthews International (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
