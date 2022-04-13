Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.