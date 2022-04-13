Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.13 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -399.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $422,242,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after buying an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

