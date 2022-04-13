Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boralex in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.73.

TSE:BLX opened at C$38.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 239.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$44.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

