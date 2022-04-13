Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.46. The company has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

