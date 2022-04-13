Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Cut by Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank analyst now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.50 billion.
Shares of TSE:PKI opened at C$36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 57.42. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$31.18 and a 12-month high of C$41.89.
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
