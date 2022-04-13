Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Weatherford International plc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weatherford International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Weatherford International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Weatherford International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

WFRD opened at $36.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 12,548.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,423.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.