Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BHF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

