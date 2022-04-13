Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $568.05 million and $36.44 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 299,256,550,700 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.