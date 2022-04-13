Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 698,262 shares.The stock last traded at $18.88 and had previously closed at $17.50.

Several brokerages have commented on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $843.84 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

