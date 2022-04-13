Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Genocea Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $3.00.
Shares of GNCA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 25,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,396. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
