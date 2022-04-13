Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.80. Approximately 4,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 198,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.25.

RGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $590.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $637,101 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 117,663 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

