Rocket Vault Price Hits $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

