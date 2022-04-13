Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.
Shares of RY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,312,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
