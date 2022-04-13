Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given New C$150.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.33. The stock had a trading volume of 80,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.79. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,581,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,263,862 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 34,551,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,963,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,312,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,886,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

