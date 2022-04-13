Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 19,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 263,488 shares.The stock last traded at $36.84 and had previously closed at $36.04.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a return on equity of 80.49% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 122,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

