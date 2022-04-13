Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $25.44

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.44, but opened at $24.73. Sapiens International shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 569 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,948 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

