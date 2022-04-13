SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading 5.6% Higher

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.77 and last traded at $70.77. 7,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,061,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,640 shares of company stock valued at $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.