Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Selective Insurance Group worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 29.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.82. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

