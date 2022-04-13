SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 5.1% Higher

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.86 and last traded at $35.76. 27,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,714,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

S has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, Director Charlene T. Begley purchased 1,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,008,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $34,634,967.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,668,216 shares of company stock worth $59,697,465 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth about $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

