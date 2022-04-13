Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SHRG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 45,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Sharing Services Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.
Sharing Services Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
