Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHRG traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 45,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,766. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Sharing Services Global has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get Sharing Services Global alerts:

Sharing Services Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. The company markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate and The Happy Co brands through an independent sales force.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.