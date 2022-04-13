ShipChain (SHIP) Market Cap Hits $666,101.77

ShipChain (SHIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $666,101.77 and $331.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

