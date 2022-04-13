Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 297.7%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 297.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 799.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 29,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $260,000.

Shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,636. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0948 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

